Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer JBL's Recent Activity

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield has been gallivanting across various wrestling promotions over the last few weeks to the surprise of many fans who considered "JBL" a WWE "lifer" due to his legendary status. JBL is seemingly on a tour of various wrestling companies throughout the globe, and has appeared on AAA, GLW, MLW, and TNA shows, despite not gracing any of WWE's three televised programs. While JBL has not yet spoken publicly about his plans across the wrestling sphere, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff discussed his friend's motives for the appearances on his "83 Weeks" podcast. Bischoff said JBL is successful, so it's "not a financial thing."

"If it's not money-motivated, you're kind of left with two things," Bischoff said. "He's either just doing it for the fun of it, which I can see, I get that, it is fun to go out there and entertain people and get that live reaction, especially when you're showing up unadvertised. It's a lot of fun, but over and over and over and over again? That leads me to believe the other option might be, there's a plan attached to this ... He's either doing it for fun or there's a really cool plan that we're watching unfold, and we can't figure it out. Either way, I'm pretty excited for John."

All of JBL's recent appearances have been un-announced, and there's currently no telling where the Hall of Famer will pop up next. As for WWE's direct competition, JBL appearing in AEW is an unlikely dream for fans, however, as PWInsider reported in early September that Layfield is currently signed to a WWE Legends contract.

