WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise Appearance During TNA Emergence Pay-Per-View

WWE Hall of Famer JBL surprised everyone attending TNA Emergence on Friday when he made his first-ever appearance for the company, following Nic Nemeth's triumphant TNA World Championship defense against Josh Alexander in Louisville, Kentucky. Nemeth and Alexander duked it out in a 60-minute Iron Man Match in the main event. Nemeth earned two points to Alexander's one point to retain the title he initially won at Slammiversary last month. After the match concluded, Nemeth, who was catching his breath in the ring, was confronted by JBL, who came out wearing his signature cowboy hat and a trench coat. When JBL entered the ring, he leaned into Nemeth, whispering something in his ear that was not audible to those watching live or at home. Following their exchange, JBL smiled at Nemeth and made his way to the back, which concluded the broadcast.

This is not the first time JBL and Nemeth have interacted with each other. JBL, who made his first non-WWE appearance since 1995, accompanied Nemeth to his AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemanía XXXII: Mexico City against Alberto El Patron earlier this month. Nemeth was unsuccessful in that match, dropping the title to Patron that evening. It will be interesting to see where JBL lands next, and what comes from his appearance for TNA, especially with his previous alliance with the world champion.

Additionally, Emergence saw some other significant moments on Friday, including Zachary Wentz becoming the new X-Division Champion against former champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Hammerstone, Jason Hotch, Laredo Kid, and "WWE NXT" star Riley Osborne in an Ultimate X match. This is Wentz's first singles title with the company. On Sunday, he will face his former MSK/Rascalz tag team partner and friend, Wes Lee, at "NXT" No Mercy.

