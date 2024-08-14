Wes Lee Set To Clash With Former Tag Partner At WWE NXT No Mercy

Wes Lee didn't just explain his actions from last week on "WWE NXT" when he turned on his fellow Rascalz team members Zach Wentz and Trey Miguel, he set up a match for No Mercy. Lee and Wentz will be going head-to-head at the event, following a fiery promo the former North American Champion cut in the ring on "NXT." Lee referenced Wentz getting released by WWE, without actually saying it, throughout the promo. Wentz was released by the company in 2022 after controversial photos of him were released online. He was then signed to TNA Wrestling, where he reunited with Miguel, and both went to "NXT" through the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA.

Lee said that he also shocked himself last week. He said he believed he was going to be winning the championships alongside his best friend, but Wentz "let him down again." He subtly mentioned Wentz's release, and said people were feeling sorry for Lee and doubted him, because everyone had him slotted as a tag team guy. Lee said he worked to become the "greatest North American Champion of all time."

He also said he was basically Wentz's "caretaker," making sure he made his flights, worrying about what Wentz would "say or do," drove them between shows, and squashed beef Wentz started. Lee said he was done taking care of Wentz, and he and Miguel just came back for the "WWE rub."

Lee challenged his former partner to a match at No Mercy, and said the timing was "fitting." Lee said that once he's done beating the hell out of Wentz, he can go back to TNA to be a wrestler, while he sets his sights on the NXT Championship.

"So on behalf of WWE Superstar Wes Lee, I wish you all the best in your future endeavors," Lee said to Wentz.