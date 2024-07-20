TNA's Trey Miguel Details Reception The Rascalz Received In WWE NXT

The ongoing collaboration between NXT and TNA continues to bear fruit for their respective fanbases. Thanks to the crossover, fans were treated to a surprise reunion of The Rascalz. On "Busted Open Radio," Rascalz member Trey Miguel gushed about his experience performing in front of a WWE audience for the first time.

"That feeling of hearing TNA [chants], that was amazing," Miguel said. "It was one of those validating moments of wondering, will they know who I am? Will they know who we are? Will they know where we're from? Do they watch? Are they paying attention? And it seemed like a big yes, big thumbs up ... It was four years of dreaming and hoping and loving and wondering and manifesting. It was everything to us. I don't have words." The reunion kicked off starting with the July 9 "WWE NXT," when NXT star Wes Lee seemed poised to announce a hiatus from in-ring competition. That plan would not come to pass, however, thanks to an interruption by former Rascalz teammates Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz. The following week, on the July 16 episode, the TNA contracted duo joined forces with Lee in a winning six-man effort against Gallus.

Prior to the reunion, Miguel said he had spoken to Frankie Kazarian, a fellow TNA talent who had previously made an appearance on "NXT." Kazarian apparently had nothing but great things to say about his experience in the locker room. "That entire day was amazing," Miguel said. "It lived up to everything [Kazarian] said. He said, 'They really rolled out the red carpet for us.' I could say the exact same thing." Further crossover buzz was added during the bout when TNA standout Joe Hendry appeared for guest commentary in the middle of the match.