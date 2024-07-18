The Rascalz Detail TNA Locker Room's Reaction To WWE NXT Relationship

TNA and WWE's partnership has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few weeks, with both companies mutually benefitting from the talent exchange. A TNA group that has gained significantly from the collaboration is The Rascalz, who reunited with their former member Wes Lee on "WWE NXT."

Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, who are a part of the TNA roster, recently discussed on "Busted Open" how they feel about the partnership and how it has helped them.

"I think it's great," said Wentz about WWE's relationship with TNA. "You know, it only helps the business. If you look at the numbers on social media and you look at the popularity, just on our two stunts on 'NXT,' I got a lot of followers, TNA got a lot of followers, we're selling out pay-per-views. The vibe is just like, 'Bring it.' We've got new people to work, gets a new place to work, gives a different perspective to wrestlers, maybe some people haven't gotten before."

While Wentz was previously a part of the WWE roster, Miguel made his WWE debut on the July 9 edition of "NXT." Miguel explained why now is the best time to be a part of the TNA roster and how he is blessed to be in TNA right now.

"Yeah, 100%," said Miguel when asked if "NXT" could use more TNA stars in the future. "I think there used to be this idea where TNA is where WWE stars go when they're done. Now, this is starting to show people that now TNA can be a place where ... we can now go other places too. This isn't the place where your career goes to die. This is where your career can be born."

The newly reunited Rascalz had their first match together since their reunion on this past week's "NXT," where they defeated Gallus in a six-man tag team match.