Wes Lee Reunites With Former TNA Tag Champions On WWE NXT

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee came out to the ring alone, ready to address the fans following his crushing loss to champion Oba Femi at WWE NXT Heatwave, which robbed Lee of further opportunities at the North American Title, when he was surprised by some supportive faces from his past.

Former TNA World Tag Team Champions Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, known as The Rascalz, made a surprise appearance on Tuesday, shocking the fans and their former fellow Rascal. The tandem's appearance is yet another chapter in the cross-promotion between WWE and TNA, where Wentz and Miguel are currently employed, following in the footsteps of Kazarian, Joe Hendry, and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Later in the night, the reunited trio were confronted by the dastardly Gallus, who threw cold water on the group's reunion, leading to a six-man tag match set for next week's "WWE NXT."

Wentz had been in WWE as "Nash Carter" alongside Lee, briefly teaming as MSK, before he was fired after he was the subject of abuse allegations as well as a leaked photo of Wentz donning a "Hitler mustache," making this Wentz's first appearance in NXT since April of 2022.

