Joe Hendry Explains His Endgame For WWE NXT & TNA Crossover

TNA star Joe Hendry made yet another appearance on this week's "WWE NXT," showing up to do commentary during the opening match between The Rascalz and Gallus. Hendry has proven himself to be quite popular lately, both in and out of WWE, with his theme music going semi-viral in June. During a recent conversation with WrestleZone, Hendry was asked if he had any personal goals while working in WWE, and the wrestler kept his answer straightforward.

"To do the absolute best that I can. It's as simple as that," Hendry said. "That's all I'm gonna do. Any time I'm presented with an opportunity, I'm just gonna give it my absolute best that I possibly can, and I've noticed that by having that attitude, great things have been happening."

Hendry stated that he was taken by surprise at the way things have progressed in his career over the last month, including his onscreen chemistry with former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams. The two teamed up on the July 9 edition of "NXT," defeating Ethan Page and Shawn Spears, and Hendry noticed a very positive reception to his segments with the WWE star.

"I don't think there are any plans, necessarily, to have us as a duo, but I think people are quite enjoying the kind of odd-couple team of me and Trick Williams," Hendry continued. "I enjoyed that, too. I actually don't know what direction, if any direction, things are going to go in. I think the fans would like to see more, but I guess you'll just have to keep tuning in to both TNA and 'NXT' to see."

After spending the early years of his career building a name for himself in the United Kingdom, Hendry branched out of England and Scotland into North America starting in 2016, becoming a regular for TNA/Impact Wrestling as well as Ring of Honor at different points.

