Ken Shamrock Addresses Kurt Angle Using The Ankle Lock In WWE

Ken Shamrock is famous for making UFC fighters and WWE Superstars tap out to his infamous Ankle Lock submission hold, one he shares with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. In a new interview with "Insight," Chris Van Vliet asked Shamrock if Angle had ever asked permission to use the maneuver.

"No, and he didn't need to. I remember when that first started happening they were like 'He stole your ankle lock,' and I was like 'Huh?' That doesn't even equate in my brain," Shamrock said. "I learned [the ankle lock] from somebody...If he would've done it while I was [in WWE] it would've been a problem."

The former UFC fighter says that there wouldn't have even been bad blood had Angle been using it in WWE; it would have been more of a courtesy. Shamrock was ultimately pleased with the fact that people thought of Shamrock when the Olympic Gold Medalist was using the hold.

"There's the compliment...It's like saying 'That's something that was important,'" Shamrock said. The former Intercontinental Champion says it's proof that he "changed the game" in combat sports and pro wrestling. "Were you part of making it better? And by little things like that? Yes, I made it better."

While Angle has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Shamrock still has not, though the TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer and Professional Wrestling Hall of Famer says that particular institution doesn't define him. Shamrock was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2020, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson providing the induction speech.