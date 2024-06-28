Attitude Era Star Ken Shamrock Discusses Possibility Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Though his time with WWE lasted only two years, from early 1997 to the fall of 1999, Ken Shamrock had a very memorable career, winning the 1998 King of the Ring tournament, the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championships with WWE Hall of Famer Big Bossman. As such, many have felt that Shamrock himself is worthy of a WWE Hall of Fame induction, though the honor has so far eluded him.

Advertisement

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" this past Monday, Shamrock was asked about appearing at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony in Waterloo, Iowa, leading to a discussion about Shamrock being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Shamrock admitted that, as wonderful as it would be to be inducted into any Hall of Fame, it's not something that he needs to feel satisfied.

"People keep asking me 'Do you think you deserve to be in?'" Shamrock said. "And of course, anybody great person, or anybody great who has the desire to be the best in the world at whatever they do, you always believe you belong. But it;s out of my control. If that happens, I'll be happy. But I just don't think that defines who I am."

Advertisement

Shamrock may feel the way he does due to already being in two Hall of Fames, one for wrestling and one for his MMA career. "The World's Most Dangerous Man" was a member of the inaugural UFC Hall of Fame class all the way back in 2003, and was inducted into the TNA/Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020 by former WWE rival Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription