Kelani Jordan Retains Women's NA Title On Last NXT On USA Network

Kelani Jordan is heading into "WWE NXT's" new era on The CW still Women's North American Champion after defeating No Quarter Catch Crew's Wren Sinclair on Tuesday's episode of "NXT." Sinclair got her title shot last week after Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey told her to go out and seek an opportunity to solidify herself within the group. Sinclair took the advice to heart, and interrupted an interview segment of Jordan's by slapping her in the face, starting a brawl backstage.

Jordan and Sinclair kicked off the show, with the NQCC at ringside. Sinclair was mostly in control to start off the match, until Jordan went flying over the top rope to take out her opponent with a cross body and got back in control of the match going in to a picture-in-picture break. Sinclair blocked Jordan's split-legged moonsault once, but Jordan continued to the top rope and missed a frog splash. Jordan rolled out of the ring and Sinclair went for a dive, but missed and crashed into the members of the NQCC. Back in the ring, Jordan was able to hit the split-legged moonsault for the victory. Jordan has been a fighting inaugural champion since winning the belt at NXT Battleground in a ladder match, having defeated the likes of Izzi Dame, Wendy Choo, and TNA Wrestling's Rosemary in recent weeks.

