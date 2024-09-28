Former WWE Star Damon Kemp Touches On Hopes To Wrestle Brother Gable Steveson

Bobby Steveson, known as Damon Kemp in WWE, is speaking out two months after leaving the company, where he competed on "WWE NXT" with the No Quarter Catch Crew. Kemp is the brother of Olympic gold medalist and former WWE wrestler Gable Steveson, who was also let go from the company. Kemp spoke about his time in WWE with "The Wrestling Classic" and explained his confusion over never working with his brother on "NXT." He explained there were brief talks of the brothers teaming up and they even wrestled each other on house shows, where the crowd knew they were related. He also expressed frustration over not being allowed to keep his last name as his ring name.

Advertisement

"We were told, 'If you guys ever wrestle, it would be WrestleMania.' We were literally told that," Kemp said. "I was like, okay, so maybe five, ten years down the road, I wrestle my brother at WrestleMania. We were in the same class a lot and we got to work with each other. And we flowed so well. I mean, we're brothers, we know how we move, we know how we grapple, so we flowed really well in the ring with one another. Eventually I just got to the point where I was like, 'It's just a name. They can change it. You can get called up to 'Raw' and they can change your name."

Kemp said he never understood why the pair had to differentiate when it was obvious they were related, down to their looks. He explained that when they wrestled on house shows, he was the heel. He said it was Steveson who would be dishing out the "butt whooping" and he would take it.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.