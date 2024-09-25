AEW's Darby Allin Looks Toward His First Grand Slam Without Sting

For the past several years, Darby Allin was almost always accompanied by Sting, and the two would often enter into feuds alongside one another, most notably ending "The Icon's" career together at AEW Revolution 2024. Now, Allin is set to face Jon Moxley on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," and recently appeared on "Busted Open Radio," where he expressed what he thinks will happen now that he won't have Sting at ringside during a major match.

Allin admitted that he's always been attached to Sting, and that this phase of his career is his "life after Sting," but pointed out that he had a run as a singles star with the TNT Championship before Sting was even signed to AEW. "I feel like this is a friendly reminder to everybody [of] what I'm capable of, and I belong in these spots," he noted.

AEW is reportedly close to securing a new TV deal with WBD, which Allin notes is something that has motivated him to work harder, and that his upcoming match should lay the foundation for what fans can expect in AEW going forward. "I want to be the backbone, I want to be the face of this place, and to be the face of this place I need to be champion," Allin boldly declared.

