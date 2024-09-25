WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Discusses Vince McMahon Netflix Series Before Release

The "Mr. McMahon" docuseries released today, September 25, on Netflix. Recently, Vince McMahon released a statement against the show, damning the way he's been portrayed, which led to varying responses. Bully Ray recently commented on McMahon's statement during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," expressing his confusion at the way the former WWE Chairman addressed the docuseries.

Advertisement

According to Bully, the statement could have likely been a last resort effort to discredit the docuseries, but he was shocked that McMahon didn't simply buy the series outright instead of letting it get to this stage. "I'm surprised that Vince didn't just call Netflix and just go: hey, I'll stroke you a check to not air this documentary," the veteran opined. He also further noted that McMahon claimed the docuseries had made many mistakes, and that a lot of the things viewers will see are not true, and that the story told conflates his character with who he is as a person. "I'm surprised that he went as in-depth as he did. I'm shocked he didn't just try to buy it," Bully added.

"Based on Vince's statement, I don't see how this paints him in any type of light but a negative light," Bully concluded. The veteran touched on how many believe that McMahon is in this position because of his own actions, and that he doesn't think people will give McMahon the benefit of the doubt. "He says in the statement, just by seeing the clip, that it doesn't bode well for him."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.