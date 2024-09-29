Eric Bischoff Points Out One Factor In WWE's Success Under Triple H

Since becoming Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative for WWE, Triple H is often credited for the improvement in storytelling on WWE television and reigniting interest among fans towards the product. Those who followed WWE throughout the 1990s became enamored by the Attitude Era and enjoyed Vince McMahon's creative process for years, however some would argue that the former CEO lost his grasp on what wrestling fans wanted later in his career, specifically throughout the 2010s. Speaking on "83 Weeks," former WCW Executive Eric Bischoff explained why he believes Triple H has been successful as McMahon's replacement over the last two years.

"Vince lost his feel for the audience. Obviously had it back in the 90s, he's had it forever and we saw what he did with the business in the early 80s ... by the 90s when his back was against the wall because I was kicking his balls every week and he went into the Attitude Era and went into that type of storytelling we saw what Vince McMahon was capable of and he was on his game but he lost it somewhere along the line. Triple H has it. Bruce Pritchard has it and what they have is not say 'Oh I got the greatest idea in the world,' they have an instinct. An intuition as to what the audience is going to react to and what they're going to appreciate."

Bischoff also recently stated that he hopes WWE doesn't go "too far" when "WWE Raw" moves to Netflix this January, as Triple H will have more freedom to produce edgier content that wouldn't be appropriate on network television.

