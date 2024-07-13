Why Eric Bischoff Hopes WWE Doesn't Go 'Too Far' After Raw Moving To Netflix

"WWE Raw" is heading to Netflix, where the flagship WWE program will no longer be bound by the rules and regulations of the Federal Communications Commission.

On the latest "83 Weeks," former "Raw" General Manager Eric Bischoff warned WWE to not let the new freedom go to their heads.

"Just don't go too far. Do we want to see it more edgy? More mature? Yeah, loosen up a little on language but I don't want to hear F-Bombs," Bischoff said, admitting that he drops his fair share of colorful language on his own podcast. "But when it comes to television production, I'd be careful with that. Don't want to go too far but I don't think it's gonna be that radically different."

Bischoff believes that WWE will likely do what's best for advertisers as they have spent decades building up a brand that is now worth billions of dollars.

"It's still the WWE brand and advertisers aren't gonna differentiate between what they see on [Netflix] and what they see on USA Network," Bischoff said. "I just hope they don't go too far. They've got such a good thing going right now."

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has already said WWE will no longer have to censor profane chants from wrestling fans when they move to Netflix. While USA Network will be losing "Raw" to Netflix, they will be gaining "WWE SmackDown" which is set to move to Friday nights on USA once its time on Fox comes to an end.