AEW Star Nigel McGuinness Breaks Down His History With Bryan Danielson
Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson would likely not be where they are today without their legendary rivalry in Ring of Honor. Difficult as it may be to be believed, there was a time when "Danielson vs. McGuinness" was just an interesting idea for a match.
"I think it was only supposed to be one match, but it got over so well," McGuiness told Sports Illustrated recently. McGuinness was certain the match would be good, as he'd met Danielson previously at ROH's first show in Ohio and the two men hit it off.
"I got to the building early, as I always did to help set up or whatever I needed to do," McGuinness said. "Bryan was there because he was living on the west coast at the time, so he always flew in red eye, and was there first thing in the morning as well. He just sat backstage reading a book. I just had this strange sense of — not even foreboding or deja vu, the opposite of deja vu — prescience, if you will, that in some way this guy was going to have a huge impact on my career, and we were just going to be some way connected. And it has certainly played out that way."
The two men ended up quarreling as much backstage as they did in the ring, as McGuinness said they'd argue "for the sake of arguing" in the locker room, but the former ROH World and ROH Pure Champion felt it made the rivalry all the better.
"That sort of chemistry plays out in the ring, because there is that competitive nature when you're going out there," McGuinness explained. "But there was that sense of a friendship or a camaraderie from traveling up and down the road together."
'A little bit weird, a little embarrassing'
The road diverged quickly for Danielson and McGuinness. McGuinness went to TNA Wrestling, where he contracted hepatitis B and eventually had to retire from professional wrestling due to financial difficulties, while Danielson went to WWE and became a worldwide star. McGuinness soon joined Danielson in WWE, albeit as a commentator.
"For me, it always felt a little odd and a little bit weird, a little embarrassing," McGuinness admitted. "His level of success versus now mine because WWE has that mentality that if it didn't happen in WWE, it doesn't matter. It doesn't count. So that was their representation of me, and anything you did in the ring doesn't matter. For me and Bryan to be there, we obviously were no longer on that same sort of level. And I don't know if he felt sad for me or embarrassed for me, or just maybe didn't give a s*** and was just glad I had a job."
McGuinness continued his broadcasting career in AEW, where Danielson also landed, and while McGuinness made his hatred of Danielson clear from the commentary desk, the two never crossed paths much. McGuinness made a surprise return to the ring at AEW All In in Wembley Stadium, and now will have one last chance to face Danielson, as he'll face the AEW World Champion in a non-title contest on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." However, the match is only happening if Danielson is cleared by medical staff, following the graphic assault by the Blackpool Combat Club earlier this month.