AEW Star Nigel McGuinness Breaks Down His History With Bryan Danielson

Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson would likely not be where they are today without their legendary rivalry in Ring of Honor. Difficult as it may be to be believed, there was a time when "Danielson vs. McGuinness" was just an interesting idea for a match.

"I think it was only supposed to be one match, but it got over so well," McGuiness told Sports Illustrated recently. McGuinness was certain the match would be good, as he'd met Danielson previously at ROH's first show in Ohio and the two men hit it off.

"I got to the building early, as I always did to help set up or whatever I needed to do," McGuinness said. "Bryan was there because he was living on the west coast at the time, so he always flew in red eye, and was there first thing in the morning as well. He just sat backstage reading a book. I just had this strange sense of — not even foreboding or deja vu, the opposite of deja vu — prescience, if you will, that in some way this guy was going to have a huge impact on my career, and we were just going to be some way connected. And it has certainly played out that way."

The two men ended up quarreling as much backstage as they did in the ring, as McGuinness said they'd argue "for the sake of arguing" in the locker room, but the former ROH World and ROH Pure Champion felt it made the rivalry all the better.

"That sort of chemistry plays out in the ring, because there is that competitive nature when you're going out there," McGuinness explained. "But there was that sense of a friendship or a camaraderie from traveling up and down the road together."