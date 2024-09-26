Young Bucks Beat Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher On AEW Dynamite, Retain Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks retained their AEW Tag Team Championships over Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on Wednesday, though their opponents put up a fight to capture the gold. Nicholas Jackson and Ospreay started off the match, but it didn't take long for everyone to be in the ring, before the Bucks took down Ospreay and Fletcher. The challengers retaliated with a pair of moonsaults off the top to both Nicholas and Matthew on the outside.

Advertisement

When everyone was back in the ring, the Bucks hit a senton-powerbomb combo to Ospreay, but Fletcher broke up the pin and was dumped out of the ring for his troubles. Ospreay hit a Double Os-Cutter to the Bucks, but was on the receiving end of a Canadian Destroyer from Matthew. Ospreay recovered and hit a Hidden Blade to him. The Bucks were able to hit a TK Driver to Fletcher on the ring apron, and with Ospreay down, the team was almost counted out before Fletcher dove back into the ring at the count of nine.

Ospreay and Fletcher came at the Young Bucks with a flurry of offense, but both Matthew and Nicholas kicked out at various times. Fletcher hit a Brainbuster on Matthew, but Nicholas broke up the pin and moved to the outside. Fletcher caught him with a dive, and Don Callis, who was on commentary, attempted to hand a screwdriver to Fletcher, but Ospreay stopped his friend from using it. Nicholas hit Fletcher with one of the championships, then the Bucks hit Fletcher with superkicks and a BTE Trigger while he was still stunned to get the victory.

Advertisement