WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/24/2024

"WWE NXT" held its final episode on the USA Network after five years on the cable channel, and a portion of the audience appeared to take a break ahead of next week's highly-stacked debut on The CW.

"Wrestlenomics" reports that "NXT" was down 8 percent overall from last week, with only 620,000 viewers tuning in compared to last week's 677,000. In the 18-49 demographic, "NXT" was down 10 percent, as the show scored 0.19 in that coveted demographic compared to last week's 0.21. As it stands, "NXT" is down 11 percent in overall viewership compared to this time last year, as the show heads into its broadcast television debut.

October 1 will see Rosemont, IL's Allstate Arena play host to the show's premiere on The CW, the first of two weeks that see "NXT" tour to Rosemont, IL, and St. Louis, MO to celebrate the new media rights deal. Former WWE Champions Randy Orton and CM Punk will be involved in the shows, with Punk playing special referee for the Rosemont main event, while Orton will take on Je'Von Evans in St. Louis.

There's a game of musical chairs occurring with WWE's media rights, as "NXT" is leaving the USA Network, just as USA gained "WWE SmackDown" earlier this month. USA will play host to both "Raw" and "SmackDown" for the remainder of 2024, until "Raw" heads to Netflix on January 6 to the tune of $5 billion. "Raw" will shrink to two hours starting in October until the extended contract with USA Network expires.

