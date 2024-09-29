AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says This Former TNA Tag Team Won't Get The Credit It Deserves

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has praised multi-time TNA Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns and the impact they had on TNA Wrestling's tag team division, following their recent exit from the promotion.

The Motor City Machine Guns were at the forefront of TNA's tag team division for years, and both Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin captured several titles in the promotion across their tenure. While the two are reportedly now on their way to WWE, Jeff Jarrett recently looked back at their run with TNA and the legacy they left behind, during an episode of his "My World" podcast.

"I believe those two guys will never get the credit they deserve for the growth of TNA tag team wrestling," Jarrett claimed.

The veteran also noted that America's Most Wanted — Chris Harris and James Storm — were pillars of the TNA tag team division, and also added that the MCMG and Beer Money — Bobby Roode and James Storm — were the two most important names in the division overall. Jarrett tipped his hat at America's Most Wanted, but opined that the team didn't have significant rivals at the time due to how the roster was during their run. However, in the case of MCMG and Beer Money, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that they were at the top of the TNA tag team division, and compared their significance to the division to the pioneers of the Knockouts Division, Gail Kim and Awesome Kong.

"I think the Guns and Beer Money are the same with [the] TNA tag team history," Jarrett claimed.

