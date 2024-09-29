WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Recalls Contemporaries Who Worked Stiff

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has worked with the best in professional wrestling across his decades-long career, from his time with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall in the nWo in WCW, to his runs in WWE, that cemented his status as a legend.

Nash recently spoke on his "Kliq This" podcast about some of those he faced in the ring and how many of them worked "stiff," meaning putting a bit more force into their offense than maybe necessary, to make a move look realistic for the audience, but often resulting in pain or real injury to the wrestler taking the move. Nash and his co-host were initially talking about how he enjoyed working with Goldberg, and Nash implied he didn't mind working with guys who were known to work stiff, including Hall, one of his best friends.

"Bret [Hart] was stiff. That's why his s*** looked good, because he was stiff," Nash said. "Shawn was still as f***. Shawn Michaels was stiff. Scott [Hall] was stiff. If you were Scott's friend and they told Scott to hit you with something, be ready for a concussion and stitches, or a combination of both. The more friend you were, the harder he was going to hit you with whatever he was hitting you with."

Several legends of the business have been accused of being stiff in the ring, including the likes of Goldberg and Vader, while the APA too had stiff encounters with other tag teams in WWE.

