Bully Ray Assesses Performance Of WWE Raw's New Announce Team

It's only been three weeks since Joe Tessitore joined the "WWE Raw" commentary desk, and this past Monday, he had his first opportunity to call a main event title match as Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. During the show, Tessitore also gave a shoutout to "Busted Open Radio" during the show as he's an avid fan and listens to the podcast daily.

Advertisement

Bully Ray has reacted to Tessitore mentioning "Busted Open" on WWE television and gave him credit for his enthusiasm during the main event.

"Big shoutout, two thumbs up, yippee ki-yay mother trucker to our good friend at the announce table on 'Monday Night Raw,' Joe Tessitore. What a great job last night. I'm being serious, I think he did a really great job last night, and I noticed in the main event, he really caught my attention last night. It was a very exciting main event, Jey Uso and Bron Breakker tore it down. Tessitore brought something to the table last night in that match that I haven't heard from him yet. He brought this level of excitement that made me turn my head. It made me tune in even more with my ears."

Advertisement

Ray also credited fellow "Raw" commentator Wade Barrett for being able to guide Tessitore in the early stages of his WWE broadcasting career and thinks he is doing a great job. He also believes that Barrett has brought credibility to the announce table and his commentary work has shone brighter than his career as a wrestler.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.