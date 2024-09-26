Tommy Dreamer Explains Why He Is Against Wrestling Documentaries

Due to the secretive nature and wild behind-the-scenes stories in the world of pro wrestling, documentaries have been made about many names and events in the industry, with the most recent big-name docuseries being "Mr. McMahon" on Netflix. Because of this, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer felt the need to share his thoughts on wrestling documentaries on "Busted Open Radio."

"I'm against documentaries," Dreamer said when asked if he'd watch the "Mr. McMahon" documentary. "It's whatever narrative wants to be spun." He then recalled reading someone pointing out how ironic it is for McMahon to be the center of a "manipulated" documentary when he had allegedly been doing the same thing for years. Dreamer also pointed out that if the Netflix documentary is going off of the Mr. McMahon character and not the real man behind it, it's simply a narrative. "I probably won't even watch it just because it's just ... I get mad when I see stuff like that," the veteran added. He explained that he's felt the same way about other documentaries in the past, and that the documentary should have been about McMahon's life and legacy instead.

The ECW legend also recalled speaking to many wrestlers who worked with McMahon in the '80s and '90s, and claimed that they all said they won't be watching the documentary either. "It is what it is, and people can draw their own conclusions," Dreamer added. He also opined that everything said about McMahon will be scrutinized, which will further complicate his situation.

