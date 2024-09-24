One Major Question Remains After Netflix's Mr. McMahon

As the final episode of Netflix' "Mr. McMahon" draws to a close, the interviewers can be heard asking various WWE personalities what they think Vince McMahon's legacy will be. The Undertaker, Trish Stratus, Booker T, and John Cena either refuse to answer the question or try and fail. Atlas says McMahon's legacy will be that he was the greatest promoter of all time, despite his failings, but wrestling journalists/historians Dave Meltzer and David Shoemaker seem less certain, saying nothing good or admirable that McMahon may have done can be separated from the horrible things he's done or is alleged to have done.

Then we hear McMahon speak the series' final words as images of himself throughout his life flash across the screen, from childhood photos to clips of his in-ring escapades.

"Sometimes the lines of reality, of fact and fiction are very blurred in our business," McMahon says. "Sometimes what happens is, performers start believing in themselves. They start believing in their own character. The individual loses all sense of who they really are personally. They become the character.

"I'm wondering myself now, which is the character and which is me? I guess maybe it's a blend. I would suggest that one is exaggerated a little bit, but ... I'm not so sure which one."

It's safe to say that many wrestling fans expected "Mr. McMahon" to end on some kind of triumphant note, papering over his dark side with breathless admiration for his creative and business accomplishments. That is not the case. The end of "Mr. McMahon" demands its viewers ask one question above all others: Was the on-screen character of Mr. McMahon a character at all, or was that just who Vince was? Or did Vince, as the final voiceover suggests, eventually transform into Mr. McMahon?

