Vince McMahon Settles With Rape Accuser Rita Chatterton

Vince McMahon has reportedly agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement with former World Wrestling Federation referee Rita Chatteron, according to the Wall Street Journal. Chatteron publicly accused McMahon of raping her in 1986. Back in December, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chatterton's lawyers had informed WWE of her intent to seek damages totaling $11.75 million — that news came months after the Journal reported that McMahon had paid four women more than $12.5 million in hush money payments to cover up alleged sexual misconduct, a scandal that ultimately led to McMahon's resignation in July.

McMahon previously denied Chatterton's claims and reportedly told people close to him that he had no plans to pay settlements. In the latest update, WSJ reports that Chatterton agreed to a settlement "last month" that was less than what she originally demanded, although the exact figure is unknown. Jerry McDevitt, McMahon's lawyer, told WSJ, "Mr. McMahon denies and always has denied raping Ms. Chatterton. And he settled the case solely to avoid the cost of litigation." WWE continues to decline commenting on the allegations but previously noted that they were taking the claims seriously and were cooperating with an investigation.

McMahon announced his retirement in July only to pursue a return in December. Despite resistance from WWE's board, McMahon returned to the WWE board of directors earlier this month and is reportedly seeking a WWE sale. Following his return, Stephanie McMahon resigned as WWE's co-CEO and Chairwoman, leaving Nick Khan to serve as the sole CEO. Khan recently appeared on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" and stated that WWE is "plowing ahead" with exploring a sale despite the numerous allegations against the executive chairman.