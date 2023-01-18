Nick Khan Gives Clarity On Vince McMahon's Plan To Sell WWE

Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of the WWE Board just months after announcing his retirement due to several disturbing issues resulting in his departure. With his return came the report that the WWE's CEO and Chairman of 40 years came back intending to sell his company, despite many fearful of McMahon returning to retake over creative and daily decision-making for WWE. To add even more confusion to the situation, Vince's daughter Stephanie stepped down as Co-CEO of the company, a role she took on alongside Nick Khan while he was away, with several other members within the company and board stepping away as well. With Stephanie gone, Khan has taken on the full-time role as CEO of the company and is doing his best to make WWE's intentions of a sale clear.

During a recent interview with "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Khan detailed the WWE sale plans, mentioning that despite the investigation into Vince's hush money payments revealed by the Wall Street Journal and allegations from Rita Chatterton, everyone in the company is "plowing ahead." The current CEO of WWE said they have to move forward because "in all of these businesses there's never a clean clear path" and you always deal with some type of hurdle or issue in the way that you have to get around. In terms of whether or not Khan believes more will come of the allegations against Vince, he stated that whatever happened "happened" and Vince has been very honest throughout this entire process and didn't cover anything up.

"I think he's ready [to sell], I can't describe it as anything more than that after the last five months," Khan said. "Keep in mind, again, you engaged in empire building, at a certain point it's like how much more of this empire am I going to build? We continue to build it, and he continued to build it until he stepped down five months or so ago."