Ex-WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas On Being In Ring At Time Of Owen Hart's Tragic Accident

Twenty-five years ago, on May 23, 1999, Owen Hart fell to his death at WWE's Over The Edge pay-per-view. It's a story that's been told and re-told enough times and from enough sides that there are few wrestling fans who aren't intimately familiar with the details, but a perspective rarely heard is that of the referee for Hart's upcoming match, Jimmy Korderas, who was in the ring when Hart fell.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Korderas described what he experienced that night.

"They had had that hardcore match ahead of time," Korderas said. "There was a bunch of debris in the ring. So the crew went out there, and since I had the next match, which was Owen as Blue Blazer against Godfather, I went out there to help them, and I was kicking stuff out of the ring and that sort of stuff, and I had my hand on the top rope ... And it's so weird because I heard a scream, but I just thought, it's an arena full of people. Obviously somebody's going to scream ... And a second or two later, like I said, I had my hand on the top rope, I felt something brush against, believe it or not, against the side of my head and shoulder."

Advertisement

"At the same instance, that rope pulled out of my hand and snapped back and like jammed my fingers," Korderas continued. "So I looked around and I saw that the rope was still there, and when I turned around and I saw Owen just there in the corner laying face up, and I couldn't put two and two together. It just didn't click. So I went over and I called out a few times and it was so weird, eyes wide open, not moving, and I just panicked and I started screaming for help ... It was surreal. Unbelievable."