Former WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas Reveals What Owen Hart Was Like In Real Life

On May 23, 1999, Owen Hart, performing as The Blue Blazer, was slated to challenge The Godfather for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE's Over The Edge pay-per-view. Unfortunately, this title match never materialized as Hart tragically died from a fall – later attributed to a malfunctioning harness rig – during his entrance from the rafters. On the 25th anniversary of Hart's passing, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who was present in the ring at the time of Hart's fall, spoke with Wrestling Inc. about some of his fondest real-life memories with the late icon.

"Of course, he's famous for his ribs," Korderas said. "And the great thing about Owen's ribs was they were never harmful. They were all harmless and just made everyone laugh. I've gotten ribbed a few times where late evening at the hotel, where I get a call in my room, and it's allegedly from the front desk where the guy would say, 'Excuse me, sir, Mr. Korderas, your credit card has been declined. You have to come down to the front desk and clear this up.' And I'm saying, 'Can't we do this in the morning?' 'No, Sir. It has to be done right now.' Okay, so I put on sweats and go down to the front desk, and I talked to the guy who's doing overnight duty at the front desk, and I said, 'Yeah, I'm here to clear up the issue with my credit card.”'

Upon speaking with the front desk clerk, Korderas was informed that there was no record of an issue with his credit card. Naturally, Korderas then questioned the clerk's findings, noting that someone had just alerted him to an issue just minutes before. Once more of his WWE colleagues raised the same concerns, however, Korderas noticed a giddy Owen Hart laughing in the corner.

"When you saw [Owen], you weren't angry," Korderas said. "It was like you started laughing going, 'He got me.'"