AEW Star Matthew Jackson Recalls Chaotic Production During All In 2018

The original All In event in 2018 will go down as one of the most important wrestling events in recent memory as, without it, All Elite Wrestling probably wouldn't exist. The main event saw The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi defeat the all-star team of Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, and Bandido in a frantic trios match that could have gone very wrong for one main reason: time.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with Undisputed, Matthew Jackson explained how time constraints got in the way of what could have been a truly epic main event. "The night had run a bit heavy and the production team was scrambling," Jackson said. "We were told our 25-plus minute main event would have to be cut down by more than half. We immediately started trying to come up with things to cut."

Not only did they have time working against them, but in the middle of everything, one of the six participants mysteriously went missing. "Rey Mysterio's theme music was playing, but apparently there was no Rey Mysterio. We took it upon ourselves to race down the hallway to his locker room to investigate what was going on. Apparently nobody had smartened up Rey that his music was looping, so he quickly threw on his mask and sprinted to the entrance."

Advertisement