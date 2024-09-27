Bill Simmons Explains Why Mr. McMahon Series Wasn't Made For Die-Hard Wrestling Fans

"Mr. McMahon" has officially been released on Netflix, and one of the more common reactions to the docuseries has been the observation that it doesn't contain very much new information for wrestling fans. It's a charge that was recently answered by "Mr. McMahon" producer Bill Simmons, who commented on the matter during an episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

"We're making it for everybody," Simmons said. "We made a decision [that] the A story is about Vince, the B story is about the 50-year history of wrestling. And there's a lot of beats to it, and there's no way to just separate those, because the 50-year story — or rather, the last 50 years of wrestling — is Vince's story."

Simmons admitted that diehard wrestling fans will likely not be impressed by the docuseries because they already know all the details of wrestling history, which he saw as an obstacle while creating "Mr. McMahon."

"Yeah, a lot of this stuff's already out there," he said. "What's not out there is like, who was this guy, how did people relate to him, how do people feel about him now? You could feel that in the interviews, like the way people talk about him, like they're reverential about him but they also seem like they're a little afraid of him? And just trying to capture this big, invincible dude who also had a lot of skeletons and demons and did some bad stuff, let's be honest."

