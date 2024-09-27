WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Assesses Vince McMahon's Portrayal In Netflix Series

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has no shortage of experience working with and competing against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and featured prominently in the recently released "Mr. McMahon" docuseries on Netflix.

On the latest "83 Weeks," Bischoff felt that the first two episodes of the docuseries set up McMahon for a big fall.

"They're setting Vince McMahon up to be ... almost an aspirational character," Bischoff said, recounting the tales of abuse and neglect at the hands of McMahon's stepfather, and how McMahon described wanting to meet and love his biological father.

Bischoff thinks that there's plenty of introspection from the former WWE Chairman in the docuseries, as McMahon's former rival found himself empathizing with his story of pulling himself out of the North Carolina trailer park in which he grew up and becoming a world-renowned figure in entertainment and business.

"That story, that aspect of the story makes Vince the kind of person we all want to be," Bischoff said, believing most people want to be able to remove themselves from a bad situation. "That's a hero's journey in a way and I feel like Netflix, and to a degree TKO, is going to do to Vince McMahon what Vince McMahon did to Bret Hart — they're gonna f*** him in the end."

The former WCW President said he's heard from multiple people that the interviews conducted covered McMahon's childhood. However, the allegedly tortuous nature of McMahon's childhood would make him "too sympathetic," in Bischoff's eyes, for the ends that he believes TKO and Netflix, the future broadcaster of "WWE Raw," seek to accomplish.

"This was intentional. There's a mission behind it, a purpose behind it," Bischoff said. "I think this is TKO's way of divorcing — in the public eye — themselves completely from Vince McMahon and the only way to do that is to make him the devil."