AEW's Matthew Jackson Recalls His Favorite Years In Pro Wrestling

Together with Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks founded AEW and the brothers have since become two of the most prominent stars in the promotion. The Bucks have been wrestling since 2001, when they first began their training, but forming AEW has been their proudest achievement in the wrestling industry.

Recently, Matthew Jackson sat down for an interview with Justin Barrasso of "Undisputed," where he looked back at the years leading to the first All In wrestling event.

"It was such an exciting time. There was a groundswell of momentum that you could just feel," he recalled. "We really felt like we were making a difference as we went from town to town. The fans who followed our every move matched the passion we had."

Jackson further claimed that the feeling he had after shows, speaking to the audience — who hung on to every word they said — made him feel like their eternal life was possible. He described the original All In as a gathering and celebration for misfit wrestlers and wrestling fans to get together and throw a single party under one roof. The AEW star added that it was the closest to having a religious experience outside of church.

"The idea of fitting that many people into one building did seem a bit far-fetched, but the timing for even the possibility was too ideal so we just couldn't pass up the opportunity," he explained.

Jackson also recalled that they all felt like anything they touched at the time would turn to gold, which gave them the sense that their efforts would ultimately work out.