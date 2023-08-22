Original All In 2018 PPV To Receive DVD & Blu-Ray Release

This year marks five years since All In 2018, which became the biggest independent wrestling pay-per-view to ever happen. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks set out to prove Dave Meltzer wrong and that they could fill a 10,000-seat arena. What happened that September night in Chicago would ultimately be the precursor to the company fans now know as All Elite Wrestling.

As AEW gears up for its biggest event in company history — All In London at Wembley Stadium — it was announced on Tuesday that the original All In event will receive a special DVD and Blu-Ray release. Pre-orders begin on Wednesday, August 23, at 1 p.m. ET on ShopAEW.com and will only be available for two weeks.

Before we were #AllElite, we went #AllIn! Relive The Biggest Independent Wrestling Show Ever, That Started A Revolution! All In is available for the first time on DVD & Blu-Ray! PRE-ORDERS start TOMORROW Wed, 8/23 @ 1pm ET https://t.co/3SpzMcf6Ac @ShopAEW pic.twitter.com/ZtSzIJ85Wx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 22, 2023

All In 2018 featured 11 matches in total. Two bouts graced the pre-show as SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky defeated The Briscoe Brothers, while Flip Gordon won an "Over Budget" battle royal to earn a shot at the ROH World Championship. The main card opened with Matt Cross defeating MJF, who is now set to both open and main event All In 2023 as the reigning AEW World Champion.

Elsewhere on the card, Tessa Blanchard won a four-way women's bout, Cody Rhodes defeated Nick Aldis to capture the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, and Kenny Omega squared off against Penta El Zero M. In the main event, The Golden Elite's Kota Ibushi and The Young Bucks defeated Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Rey Fenix.