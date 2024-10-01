AEW's Mercedes Mone Names Mt. Rushmore Of Toughest Opponents

Mercedes Mone first made a name for herself in pro wrestling in WWE as Sasha Banks, which most fans know her for, and has faced numerous big-name stars in her spells with WWE, NJPW, and now AEW.

In the latest edition of her newsletter, "Mone Mag," the AEW TBS Champion recalled being asked about her Mt. Rushmore of wrestling during a yet-to-be-aired appearance on First We Feast's "Hot Ones" and listed her picks from stars she's already faced.

"For my Mt. Rushmore of toughest opponents, I answered Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca [Belair], and Willow [Nightingale]," Mone wrote.

Mone's history with Charlotte Flair and Bayley is well-documented, and the three, along with Becky Lynch were dubbed the Four Horsewomen, after their rise to the WWE main roster from "NXT." The four were instrumental in helping WWE transition away from the Divas Era. Bianca Belair, meanwhile, has quickly risen to become a major star in WWE, and together the two had a major clash at Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, where they created history by becoming the first black women to main event "The Show of Shows."

Of her Mt. Rushmore list, Willow Nightingale is the star Mone has faced most recently as the two last went head-to-head at AEW Double Or Nothing for the TBS Championship, where the "CEO" walked away with the belt. Not too long ago, Nightingale praised Mone for her actions during their match at NJPW STRONG Resurgence in 2023, after Mone suffered an injury and called an audible for Nightingale to win the bout. Additionally, she admitted she has respect for Mone, despite how heated their feud became.

