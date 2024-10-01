Booker T Says This WWE Hall Of Fame Manager Could Do Anything

WWE legend Booker T has praised the late Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's managerial ability and also discussed his battle with cancer.

Heenan is often regarded as one of the great on-screen figures in pro wrestling history, thanks to his role in managing stars such as Andre the Giant and Big John Studd, and one of the most entertaining color commentators of all time, while also having over 20 years of in-ring experience. Speaking on his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T expressed his love towards Heenan for his versatility in different roles, while also reflecting on his battle with cancer, expressing how the wrestling world lost him too soon.

Advertisement

"He was so versatile. Bobby could do anything, even get in the ring to wrestle if you needed him to, I mean he was that good. He was really a guy that was a jack of all trades, as far as the business goes, as far as the behind-the-scenes. God, man, we definitely lost Bobby way too early, man ... way too early. But I got a chance to see Bobby all the way through his life, man. He dealt with, you know, having cancer and whatnot, man. He dealt with it up front, man; he didn't run, he didn't hide or anything like that."

Booker T continued to convey his appreciation towards Heenan for his influence on the wrestling business, stating that the late star would be on the top of his list of best professional wrestling managers of all time. Heenan passed away in 2017 at the age of 72 due to throat cancer that had been in remission since 2004.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.