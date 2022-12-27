The Best Managers In WWE History, Ranked

The importance of a wrestling manager has changed a lot over the years. At one time, managers gave wrestlers credibility or an added dimension. They supplemented what might have been a major weakness for a wrestler — the ability to work the microphone. For any wrestling fan who grew up in the 1980s (or earlier), managers were a critical part of weekly television. Over the last 20 years, though, it is undeniable that WWE has placed much less emphasis on managers. However, when given time to shine, a manager can still make a difference in the modern era.

There have even been managers throughout history who were more entertaining than their wrestler counterpart, and there have been managers who the wrestler grew jealous of, too. We've also seen the manager serve as a storyline device in wrestling feuds, a sort of tug of war between two competitors developing over the services or attention of said manager. (Remember WrestleMania V?)

So with all of this in mind, who were the biggest difference makers when it comes to managers in WWE over the last several decades? Let's take a look back at the best of the best.