Kevin Nash Reflects On Industry Changes, Ad Revenue In Light Of WWE-Netflix Deal

WWE's multibillion-dollar deal with Netflix has lined up several changes for "WWE Raw" as it moves to the streaming platform next year. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has seen the wrestling industry transform since his debut in 1990 and he recently weighed in on the shift in programming.

"There was maybe — in that two hours — one match that did ten/twelve minutes, everything else was a three/four-minute squash match," Nash said during an episode of "Kliq This."

He recalled how commercials were paced differently back then, and that shows had them between the squash matches but picture-in-picture ads didn't exist. Nash noted that shows can now go up to three hours, which means pacing needs to change, but stated that wrestlers are more athletic today than they were in his day. The veteran also remembered how matches during pay-per-views were usually sponsored by a specific brand but stated that there are several revenue outlets today that justify picture-in-picture ad segments.

"I guarantee you, unless you have that premium service where you don't have advertising, you're gonna get advertising," Nash said while speculating how ads could work with "Raw's" move to Netflix.

The veteran then noted how the locker room has had several major stars out of action over the past year, like CM Punk, but his stint in commentary after his injury kept him relevant during his feud with Drew McIntyre. "If you were the color commentator, that was an elevated spot above being a guy in the ring. Now it's, if you're still a player, that kind of diminishes you," Nash opined.

