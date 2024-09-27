Matt Hardy Explains Important Thing For Talent Leaving WWE

One of the unfortunate patterns of the wrestling business, specifically within WWE, is the yearly waves in which talents are let go from their contracts. The latest round of main roster releases occurred this past April, with "WWE NXT" cuts unfolding shortly thereafter. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Matt Hardy extended advice to those who have left WWE, either by a release or by their own volition.

"If you're someone who's left WWE and someone was leaving WWE after they were made there and they became successful there, I just think it's important to have the confidence to bet on yourself and just know that it's not necessarily the specific wrestling promotion," Matt said. "Just anywhere you go, you can thrive and you can change things up. You can evolve and you can do stuff different. You really put in the work, put in the work it takes to make yourself and bet on yourself. And always if you go out and bet on yourself and you become successful and get over, you'll end up back where you want to be. That's one thing that's beautiful about this business."

Following his latest WWE exit in 2020, Matt went on a four-year run with All Elite Wrestling, notably reuniting with his brother Jeff. Matt and Jeff each left AEW earlier this year, in April and June respectively, and have reunited once again under the umbrella of TNA Wrestling, where they are currently in pursuit of the TNA Tag Team Championships. Eventually, though, Matt hopes they return to WWE, with the aim of ending their in-ring careers there.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.