Matt Hardy Discusses Recent WWE Visit, Wanting To End Career There
While in Cleveland for the latest WrestleCon, Matt and Jeff Hardy reportedly met with WWE officials to film digital content for an active WWE series and a potential Hardy-centric project. Matt Hardy has since confirmed reports of this meeting, which took place ahead of WWE's SummerSlam premium live event set at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.
"As soon as we got to Cleveland, we were met by a WWE driver who picked us up to take us to the WWE TV hotel, where we went and we recorded some media, some digital for those guys, which is going to air on some other platforms coming up in the future," Matt said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. "
"It was very cool to interact with a lot of the guys. We walked in and the first person we saw was Jey Uso, which was cool. [We] saw a couple of the other boys. Saw a lot of the office and interacted with them some. We filmed this bit, and we've got some really neat stuff that's going to be coming out on WWE digital here over the course of probably the next three, four, five months."
Paving The Way For A Potential WWE Return
According to Matt, this encounter with WWE officials also served as an opportunity for his brother Jeff to "clear the air" with the company after his abrupt release in December 2021, as well as the legal troubles that followed during his run with AEW. Jeff's WWE exit came after he disappeared through the crowd in the middle of a live event tag team match. Jeff was then reportedly sent home for the remainder of the respective live event tour, and offered help, specifically rehab, by WWE, to which Jeff refused. As a result, he was let go by WWE, and moved on to All Elite Wrestling three months later.
"I think, for Jeff, it was a real big deal to be there and talk to some of the people because he felt bad about the way he left," Matt said. "He felt bad about stuff he'd done at AEW when he got in trouble and just to clear the air and let them see where he's at in life right now. That was a big deal to him, so that was really cool. I was really happy that he got that. It was great. We had a great time there. We left on great terms and everything was cool. We told them we'd talk to them in the future and we'll do something a little bit later down the road."
Recently, Matt revealed his desire to retire alongside his brother under the banner of WWE. Coming out of the aforementioned Cleveland meeting, this desire was reiterated, with Matt identifying WWE as the place that propelled the career of The Hardy Boys. As such, Matt hopes to one day bring their careers full-circle with one last run in WWE that will culminate with a possible induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Currently, The Hardy Boys find themselves working with TNA Wrestling, which remains in close proximity to WWE through an ongoing partnership.
