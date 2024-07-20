Booker T Explains Why WWE And TNA's Relationship Benefits Everyone Involved

As a member of the TNA Wrestling roster in 2008, Booker T never imagined that a partnership between TNA and WWE could form. Fast forward to 2024, however, and that partnership is now a reality, with talent from both companies crossing over to the other on multiple occasions. On a recent episode of "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Booker T, now a commentator on "WWE NXT," explained why this collaboration is beneficial for all of the parties involved.

"Now I can see [WWE working with TNA] just because TNA is not a threat," Booker said. "I think being able to cross promote and work with a company like TNA, it benefits the talent more than anything. I think it helps the company stay alive and their markets that they do have, they're gonna hold, they're not gonna go anywhere now just because they see the collaboration. So I think it's a good thing for everybody, just because everybody is not gonna be able to work in WWE at one time and be able to get shine. It's just not gonna happen."

Recently, the WWE-TNA relationship has yielded the crossovers of NXT's Izzi Dame and TNA's Joe Hendry, as well as the reunion of The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz). In the case of Dame, her appearance came in the form of an unsuccessful challenge to TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace on the July 11 episode of "Impact." Former TNA Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry returned to "NXT" last week in a tag match alongside former NXT Champion Trick Williams.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.