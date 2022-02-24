Jeff Hardy was released by WWE this past December after an issue at a WWE Live Event that led to the company asking Jeff to attend rehab, in which the former WWE Champion declined, leading to his release.

Once the news broke of his refusal to go to rehab, Matt Hardy came to the defense of his brother Jeff, revealing that Jeff never failed a drug test and that WWE felt bad about the situation and offered his brother a spot in the Hall of Fame following the mistake. Since he’s been let go by the company, rumors of an appearance in AEW have widely been speculated, with The Hardy Boyz set for a run as a team in March on the independent scene.

During an interview with YouTuber Jared Myers, Jeff revealed that the rumors are true and he is going to AEW following his WWE release. The Charismatic Enigma also spoke during the same interview about his issues with WWE after the way he was released by the company and also said he believes he’ll be back someday.

“Hopefully yeah, I would love to go back,” Hardy said, regarding a potential WWE return in the future. “They released me and tried to make me go to rehab but I’m just so over it. My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I’ve talked about that many times but then I said, ‘so you want me to go away for like 28 days just to save my job?’ No.

“You know what’s important to me? Family. My two daughters, my wife, they believe in me. F*ck WWE man. It’s like a private, personal thing. I’m not going to f*cking go to rehab. If they believe in me, that’s all that matters, my wife and my two girls.”

During his recent run with the company, Jeff Hardy was around when Logan Paul first started appearing in WWE. The YouTube star and boxer was involved in WrestleMania 37 last year during the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn feud and will be involved in WrestleMania 38 this year, teaming with The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Hardy revealed what his immediate reaction was the first time he saw Paul and why he wasn’t sure who the boxer was.

“I don’t know, I’m not a social media guy,” Hardy said. “Evidentially content is what they provide. When I was in WWE, I didn’t meet him, he was there when I was there and I said ‘Who is this guy?’ ”

