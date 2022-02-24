Since his WWE release in December, Jeff Hardy has been heavily rumored to be joining his brother Matt in AEW. Jeff is currently under a non-compete with WWE until March 9th.

With Jeff’s non-compete coming to an end soon, the Charismatic Enigma announced that he and his brother Matt would be bringing back the Hardy Boyz to wrestle a reunion tour starting March 12 at Big Time Wrestling in Webster, MA. With the news of him teaming with his brother again hitting the wrestling world, a deal with a major promotion seems inevitable.

While speaking with Jared Myers backstage at his own concert, Hardy flat out revealed that he is “going to AEW” and shared excitement about becoming All Elite.

“I’m going to AEW,” Jeff said. “I’m so excited, until this morning I didn’t really know. I’m so nervous and excited.”

It’s unclear when Jeff Hardy will make his AEW debut. Matt Hardy recently confirmed that his brother turned down an offer to go back to WWE following his release, with the company offering him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

