Matt Hardy Discusses What He Wants From TNA Run, How To End Career

The conclusion of TNA Against All Odds saw a returning Jeff Hardy aid the likes of Joe Hendry, Nic and Ryan Nemeth, and his brother Matt Hardy in fending off a post-match attack from The System. While still reportedly free agents, Matt and Jeff Hardy are expected to be involved in upcoming TNA Wrestling programming, including next week's television tapings in Philadelphia. With another TNA run now on their slate, Matt recently opened up about what he would like to see for the duo from a creative standpoint.

"I think you go with the team [route], because that is where we're at our most popular," Matt told "Busted Open Radio." "You put the Hardys together, and if we're doing the standard, traditional version of the Hardys, super popular, especially with the iconic music, even if we switch it up a little bit, we do broken Hardys, that's cool too. Jeff really wants to do Willow The Wisp. Jeff is an artist. He wants to do things kind of out of the box. He wants those opportunities."

Regarding the future of his personal career, Matt noted that he is keen on creating more memories in TNA Wrestling right now. Once that respective stint comes to an end, Matt envisions The Hardy Boys returning to WWE for a brief period of time, and then taking their place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

While the intended duration of The Hardy Boys' current TNA run has not been disclosed, the two, as well as Matt's wife Reby Sky, currently find themselves in a feud with The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Alisha) that will likely continue through the forthcoming weeks.

