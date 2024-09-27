Thunder Rosa Assesses AEW Dynamite Match Between Jon Moxley & Darby Allin

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin went to war during this week's "AEW Dynamite," with the "Purveyor of Violence" coming out on top, taking Allin's shot at the AEW World Championship in the process. Naturally, the clash was especially brutal, which Thunder Rosa commented on during "Busted Open Radio." Rosa was asked what she thought of the match, and described it as "intense," and recalled audibly reacting to the brutal spots as she watched live. "I was like 'Geez! They went hard!' I mean, they always go hard, and you have like Darby and you have Mox? Like, yeah, they're gonna go hard," she said.

The former Women's World Champion also praised the storytelling in the match, as well as Moxley's viciousness. She then noted how the last few spots in the match were very intense, but praised Marina Shafir for her character work. "Marina is so, like, cold. Like there is no reaction on anything, even when Moxley is in danger," she noted. Rosa also described Shafir as a "killer," and said the star is being used "perfectly" by AEW Creative.

Unfortunately for Moxley, there wasn't a lot of time for him to celebrate his victory, as Bryan Danielson got his revenge against his former stablemate, with an attack of his own. The former friends will now clash during the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view for the AEW World Championship, set for October 12.

