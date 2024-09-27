Bully Ray Outlines The Heel Tendencies Of WWE Champ Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes' "American Nightmare" gimmick has often been under scrutiny by fans who point out that the Undisputed WWE Champion sometimes acts like a heel despite being positioned as a babyface instead. Rhodes was notably booed during his latter days in AEW, and some have theorized that he was a heel even back then, especially since his attire resembled "The Boys" antagonist Homelander.
Rhodes is currently being paired with Roman Reigns, and according to Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio," the champion is already acting like a heel and has been doing so since his ROH days. "What he said to Roman was said in a heel tone," Bully pointed out. He then imitated the champion, emphasizing what he believes was him talking down to Reigns. "Roman keeps the same level at all times." The veteran also recalled seeing a clip of the audience during the recent promo between the unlikely allies, with a notable pop when Reigns declared he was coming back for his title.
"If Cody Rhodes would've turned heel tomorrow on Roman Reigns? It would have worked in a heartbeat," Bully boldly added. Later in the episode, Bully recalled Rhodes' threat to Reigns early in their feud, and compared it to Liv Morgan promising to do the same to Rhea Ripley when she said that she'll take everything from her, as well as noting that it's something Drew McIntyre has similarly alluded to. "Drew McIntyre is a heel, Liv Morgan is a heel, Cody Rhodes using the same verbiage as two other heels? That's what heels say."
Despite his observations, Bully doesn't want Rhodes to definitively turn heel yet
Rhodes notably has quite the following with children, which poses the question: is it a good idea for him to turn heel? While he sees all the signs, Bully admits it wouldn't be a good idea for WWE to turn Rhodes yet, and compared him to John Cena and Hulk Hogan. "Would Hulk Hogan or John Cena speak to Roman Reigns in the same tone as Cody Rhodes did?" he pointed out.
"What about John Cena's look, verbiage — everything that makes up John Cena — what about him either screams 'heel' or 'insinuated heel'?" Bully noted. He then explained how in the same context, Rhodes oozes heel. The veteran again claimed the time isn't right yet for his heel turn, but that it's definitely something waiting to happen.
Bully further added that Rhodes' heel turn will work like a charm once the time is right. He then pointed to Rhodes' family, and interestingly questioned who the babyface would be between "The American Nightmare" and his brother Dustin Rhodes, concluding that it would ultimately be "The Natural" who would be the good guy in this case.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.