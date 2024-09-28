AEW Star EJ Nduka Lashes Out At WWE And Former Boss Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has been in the news a lot over the past few days following the release of the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries on Netflix, where no stone was left unturned when it came to the former WWE Chairman's controversial life story. Someone who briefly worked with McMahon in WWE was Ezra Judge, now known as EJ Nduka in both AEW and ROH, who was very active on X on September 27 when an interview of former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland surfaced. Strickland addressed the fact that the conversation over a Black man's market value in sports has been happening for over 50 years, something Strickland knows a lot about considering WWE's reported reaction to his new contract with AEW. This led to Nduka saying that "the other side" (WWE) didn't want to give those opportunities.

SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK. OTHER SIDE REFUSED TO GIVE US OPPORTUNITIES.. AND NOW LOOK THE CREAM ALWAYS RISES TO THE TOP. INDUSTRY SHAKERS. https://t.co/iAH0dNHIKf — EJ Nduka "The Judge" (@EjTheJudge) September 27, 2024

Came into this industry from NFL AND IFBB. Where the hardest working person in the room at the very least gets an opportunity. I was first one to the ring every single day and last one to leave. Came to every extra ring. Tried to ask for HELP but NOTHING. — EJ Nduka "The Judge" (@EjTheJudge) September 27, 2024

They pulled the rug from underneath my family and I and many other wrestlers cause he wanted to spend that money on hush money. As far as I am concerned yall can eat glass. — EJ Nduka "The Judge" (@EjTheJudge) September 27, 2024

