AEW Star EJ Nduka Lashes Out At WWE And Former Boss Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon has been in the news a lot over the past few days following the release of the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries on Netflix, where no stone was left unturned when it came to the former WWE Chairman's controversial life story. Someone who briefly worked with McMahon in WWE was Ezra Judge, now known as EJ Nduka in both AEW and ROH, who was very active on X on September 27 when an interview of former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland surfaced. Strickland addressed the fact that the conversation over a Black man's market value in sports has been happening for over 50 years, something Strickland knows a lot about considering WWE's reported reaction to his new contract with AEW. This led to Nduka saying that "the other side" (WWE) didn't want to give those opportunities.
"SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK. OTHER SIDE REFUSED TO GIVE US OPPORTUNITIES.. AND NOW LOOK THE CREAM ALWAYS RISES TO THE TOP. INDUSTRY SHAKERS." Nduka then gave his perspective on why he thinks those chances weren't given.
"Came into this industry from NFL AND IFBB. Where the hardest working person in the room at the very least gets an opportunity. I was first one to the ring every single day and last one to leave. Came to every extra ring. Tried to ask for HELP but NOTHING. They pulled the rug from underneath my family and I and many other wrestlers cause he wanted to spend that money on hush money. As far as I am concerned yall can eat glass."
EJ Nduka Didn't Stop There
Nduka went on to reveal that there was a point where WWE tried to prevent him from joining AEW once he was released during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I wish one of yall would even debate what I'm saying cause I knew this day would come. I recorded ALL and have receipts. They even tried to pay me off and prevent me from coming to AEW for a WHOLE YEAR. They said "certain people don't like admitting when they make a mistake."" Nduka closed by saying that he is a firm believer in the idea of whatever happens in darkness will eventually come to light, and that he is incredibly proud of working for AEW and ROH, as he is not only a part of something special, but that he is now working for someone who cares about his growth and development.
"ID RATHER WORK FOR A BOSS WHO IS GENUINELY EXCITED FOR YOUR FUTURE & DEVELOPMENT. WHO waits at the end of the ramp for everyone to congratulate them instead of one who ignores you or buries you for trying to be different. YALL don't even know half all you see is the end product."