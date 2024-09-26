Mr. McMahon Producers Reveal Whether WWE Was Involved In Final Edit Of Netflix Series

Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" docuseries was officially released on Wednesday, and spotlighted several serious issues surrounding the former CEO and the company itself, such as labor abuses, union busting, the 1994 steroid trial, and the current sex trafficking lawsuit involving both McMahon and WWE.

With the docuseries featuring interviews from former stars such as The Rock, Triple H, and Bret Hart, as well as showcasing exclusive content from WWE's archives, "Mr. McMahon" Executive Producer David Shoemaker revealed how much WWE participated in the final edit of the project on "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

"WWE was involved at the beginning, and is no longer involved in the documentary, right? So like, I don't know ... I mean, obviously Vince wouldn't have sat down initially if he wasn't comfortable doing it. And obviously we were able to make the documentary that we did because we had that freedom ... in terms of what happens next, I mean, I don't know. I mean, the people that work at WWE might have snuck screeners somehow, but for the most part, they're going to be seeing it at the same time that the world sees it."

