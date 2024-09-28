TNA Cancels Tapings Due To Hurricane Helene Fallout

TNA management issued a statement earlier today on X, stating that the promotion has canceled its two-day scheduled television tapings for this week in Spartanburg, South Carolina, due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. In a detailed statement, TNA wrote, "Due to the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Helene, TNA Wrestling is canceling both shows scheduled for Spartanburg, S.C. The safety and well-being of our TNA wrestlers, staff, crew and fans are top priority. TNA will provide an update on refunds for the Spartanburg shows, as well as an update on future/additional shows. We wish the best to everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene."

TNA Wrestling Cancels Shows In Spartanburg, S.C. Due to Hurricane Helene MORE INFO: https://t.co/pU1vx3y9VX pic.twitter.com/VL9vkfL5Bl — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 28, 2024

With the expansive weather effects of Hurricane Helene, TNA rescheduled their upcoming television tapings twice. Initially, the tapings were supposed to be held this Friday (September 27) and Saturday (September 28). Then, this past Thursday, they announced the rescheduling of tapings to Monday (September 30) and Tuesday (October 1) in a now-deleted post. It's uncertain what TNA will air during its two-hour flagship show "Impact" next Thursday at 8 PM EST on AXS TV.

TNA is gearing up for its annual fall pay-per-view event, Bound for Glory, on Saturday, October 26, at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, with television tapings to follow the day after on Sunday, October 27. Last week's "Impact" cemented the main event as Nic Nemeth defending his TNA World Championship against the company's most popular babyface, Joe Hendry. Also, PCO and Matt Cardona will finally hash it out in a non-traditional Monster's Ball Match. These two have been going at it since August over the in-ring marriage between PCO and Cardona's associate, Steph De Lander, who is currently out of action due to impending neck surgery.

