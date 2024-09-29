Backstage Update On TNA Having To Cancel TV Tapings Ahead Of Bound For Glory PPV

Hurricane Helene has damaged multiple areas of the United States over the past few days, and TNA Wrestling was forced to cancel its scheduled television tapings in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The tapings were originally slated for September 27 and 28 respectively, and were supposed to be moved to September 30 and October 1 once the storm had passed. However, the decision to scrap the tapings altogether was made.

Advertisement

Fightful Select has been able to provide more details on the cancellation. TNA had put a lot of effort into promoting the tapings, as they were going to serve as the build-up to the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 26, which is the company's biggest show of the year. Some of the staff that had already made their way to Spartanburg also had a rough time as the power in their hotel went out, which led to many of them charging their devices in their cars as there were no vacancies in the other hotels in the local area. The power had also been cut in the venue TNA was set to use, which was the nail in the coffin for the promotion's chances of potentially holding any sort of event over the weekend.

Advertisement

As for what TNA will do about programming, Fightful was told that there had been rumblings of running Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, next week. Skyway Studios was where TNA held their events during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-view. TNA won't have time to produce any new content for the episode of "TNA Impact" that is set to air on October 3, and the word floating around the company is that the company will air a "best of Bound For Glory" show in its place.