Eric Bischoff Applauds WWE Hall Of Famer's Honesty In Vince McMahon Netflix Series

Netflix's six-part docuseries "Mr. McMahon" has stirred up various emotions since dropping on the streaming service. Showcasing the good, bad, and extremely ugly moments that happened in the ring and behind the curtain during Vince McMahon's tenure with WWE, so many subjects were thoroughly discussed, including Jesse Ventura's plea to unionize before WWE WrestleMania 2 in 1986.

For years, WWE icon Hulk Hogan denied he ever told McMahon of Ventura's plans. However, in this docuseries, Hogan came clean and admitted he did. Former WCW Senior Vice President, Eric Bischoff, commented on whether he thought it was the right thing for Hogan to do.

"I was proud of him for being honest," Bischoff said on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "There's no reason not to be. I think from Hulk's perspective, in particular, I don't know that I wouldn't have done the same thing...I would have been a little bit more upfront with everybody about it. I can't say I blame him."

As it stands, pro wrestling has yet to be unionized, so the "Hulkster" and former WWE boss got their wish at the end of the day. However, it seems that Bischoff is on the side of Hogan and McMahon when it comes to this particular matter.

