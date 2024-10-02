Tony Schiavone Calls AEW Star The Closest Thing To WWE's 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is one of the most famous wrestlers of all time, and companies around the world have tried to create someone who could potentially emulate the success that the "Texas Rattlesnake" earned at the peak of his popularity. While many have failed, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone believes that AEW has its own version of Austin, as he explained on his "What Happened When?" podcast.

"I hate to make this comparison but I'm going to, and I've said it, I even said it back when we first started. Jon Moxley is probably the closest thing to a Stone Cold Steve Austin that we have in AEW...Just doesn't give a s**t type of guy, and Darby Allin is the same way. I've never seen — I mean Darby's a type of guy, wouldn't you agree, that every match he wrestles, you think it's his last because of the crazy s**t that he does."

Austin retired as a six-time WWE Champion, and Moxley's current tally stands at five with three AEW World Championships, one WWE Championship, and one IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. However, Moxley could match the "Texas Rattlesnake's" record on October 12 as he looks to take the AEW World Championship from Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream in Danielson's home state of Washington. If the "American Dragon loses, he will walk away from his full-time wrestling career.

